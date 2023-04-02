Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $16.49 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.29.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Featured Stories
