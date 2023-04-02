IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $15.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 105,785 shares traded.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 19.3 %

The company has a market cap of $588.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

