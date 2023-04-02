Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMCR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of IMCR opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $69.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 849,662 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,953,000 after buying an additional 455,329 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 204,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

