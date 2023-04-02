Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €53.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €53.10 ($57.10) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.40) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

