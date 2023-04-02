Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.