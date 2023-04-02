Insider Buying: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) Director James A. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Athira Pharma Price Performance
Shares of ATHA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.90. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
