Insider Buying: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) Director James A. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ATHA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.90. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

