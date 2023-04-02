Insider Buying: DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Director Buys $1,949,921.22 in Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,949,921.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,874,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,964,231.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 27th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 151,132 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,153,107.36.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63.

Shares of DICE stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after buying an additional 1,640,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,555 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,390,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,179,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DICE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

