Insider Buying: Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Buys 31,092 Shares of Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £12,436.80 ($15,280.50).

Shares of Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 40.25 ($0.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. Foxtons Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 27.05 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.80 ($0.59). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.41. The stock has a market cap of £122.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,341.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

