Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,506 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 6,506 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,609,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,573,267.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Christopher Harborne bought 5,730 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,407.50.

On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Harborne bought 12,856 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.44.

On Friday, March 17th, Christopher Harborne bought 1,398 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,834.50.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Harborne bought 9,215 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,416.25.

On Monday, March 13th, Christopher Harborne purchased 2,243 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,383.25.

On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,874 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,773.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.75.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $8,695.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $36,161.50.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

