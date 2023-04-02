Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,506 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 6,506 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,609,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,573,267.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Christopher Harborne bought 5,730 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,407.50.
- On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Harborne bought 12,856 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.44.
- On Friday, March 17th, Christopher Harborne bought 1,398 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,834.50.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Harborne bought 9,215 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,416.25.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Harborne purchased 9,215 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,416.25.
- On Monday, March 13th, Christopher Harborne purchased 2,243 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,383.25.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,874 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,773.50.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.75.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $8,695.50.
- On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $36,161.50.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance
Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.