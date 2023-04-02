Insider Buying: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Buys $1,564,447.68 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 344,592 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,564,447.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,213,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 51,074 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $188,973.80.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $250.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.79. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

INZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

