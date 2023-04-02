Insider Buying: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Buys $1,564,447.68 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 344,592 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,564,447.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,213,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 51,074 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $188,973.80.
Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INZY opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $250.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.79. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.