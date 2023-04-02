Insider Buying: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Purchases $345,600.00 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) Director Richard Douglas purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 784,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter worth about $20,963,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 174,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 67.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 947,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxCyte Company Profile

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

