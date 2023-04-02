Insider Buying: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) insider Mark Strickland bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,690 ($33.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,345,000 ($1,652,537.17).

McBride Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of McBride stock opened at GBX 27.85 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.60. The firm has a market cap of £48.48 million, a P/E ratio of -185.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.95. McBride plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.25 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.80 ($0.55). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on shares of McBride in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

