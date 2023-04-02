Insider Buying: WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Insider Acquires 235,000 Shares of Stock

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Rating) insider Mark Arnesen acquired 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,045.00 ($7,363.33).

WIA Gold Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, copper, and base metal properties in Namibia and Cote d'lvoire. It primarily focuses on the exploration of the Cote d'lvoire projects, which comprise the Bouaflé, Mankono, and Issia; and Bocanda projects, which covers an area of 3,038 square kilometers in southern Cote d'lvoire.

