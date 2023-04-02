Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $323,235.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $323,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $124.40 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

