Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 3,286 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $20,077.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,088,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,657.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
Featured Stories
