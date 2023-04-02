Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Director Sells $295,938.24 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BAM opened at $32.72 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $8,578,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,027,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

