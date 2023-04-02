Insider Selling: Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Director Sells $295,938.24 in Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BN stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

