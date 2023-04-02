Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells $373,517.83 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MATX opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after buying an additional 240,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 754.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 196,894 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

