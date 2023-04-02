Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $15,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,192,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,087,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $7,944.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $6,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $10,400.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $14,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $23,188.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $19,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $37,047.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PRT opened at $6.96 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.