Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $356,611.86 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $317,775.42.

RBLX stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 1,535,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

