Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells $366,765.70 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

RPRX opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.