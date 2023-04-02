Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells $366,765.70 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %
RPRX opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $44.75.
Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.
About Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.