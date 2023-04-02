Insider Selling: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Sells $295,938.24 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $491.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 29.71%. Research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

