Insider Selling: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells $296,463.40 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $945.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
