Insider Selling: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells $296,463.40 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $945.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,362,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

