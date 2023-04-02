Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Sells $145,784.12 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Steelcase Stock Performance
Shares of SCS stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Steelcase Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Steelcase
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
Featured Articles
