Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Sells $145,784.12 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.