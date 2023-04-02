Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $476,350.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,933.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00.
- On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.
Zoom Video Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ ZM opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.21.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
