Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $420,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 11,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $295.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.05 and a 200-day moving average of $303.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

