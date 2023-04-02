Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Cut by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $136.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

