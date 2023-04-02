Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

