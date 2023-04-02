Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $54.26 and last traded at $54.56. Approximately 279,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 754,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

Specifically, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $250,799.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,937 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

