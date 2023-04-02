Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.73 and a 52 week high of $190.41. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

