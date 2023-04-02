Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $7.01 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.01.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
IREN stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
