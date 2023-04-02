Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $7.01 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

IREN stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iris Energy by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 230.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

