iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Cut by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $107.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

