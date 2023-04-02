iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.