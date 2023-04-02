iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.35 and its 200 day moving average is $392.06.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
