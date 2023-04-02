iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

