iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDP opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.