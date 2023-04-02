iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $23.08 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
