iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $23.08 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

