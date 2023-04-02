iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 949,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after buying an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,741,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

