Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Iteris Price Performance

Shares of ITI stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Iteris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Further Reading

