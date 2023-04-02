J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

