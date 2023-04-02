Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €44.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COK. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Cancom in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Cancom Stock Up 4.2 %

COK stock opened at €31.50 ($33.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Cancom has a twelve month low of €23.04 ($24.77) and a twelve month high of €57.78 ($62.13). The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

