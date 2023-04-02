Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €85.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

ETR S92 opened at €98.95 ($106.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($38.26) and a 1-year high of €84.70 ($91.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of €77.15 and a 200-day moving average of €64.35. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.25, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.