Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Electronic Arts Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the game software company will earn $5.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,022,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.