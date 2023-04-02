J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance
JJSF opened at $148.22 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day moving average of $146.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.