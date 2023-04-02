Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Sells £44,055.50 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Wayne Mepham sold 30,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £44,055.50 ($54,128.89).
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
Shares of JUP opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a one year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 216.20 ($2.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £738.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,505.56 and a beta of 1.37.
Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,888.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Read More
