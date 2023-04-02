Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 980,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $520,002,000 after acquiring an additional 137,467 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $472.59 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.57 and a 200-day moving average of $507.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.