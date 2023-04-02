Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,878 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 357,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.24) to GBX 5,380 ($66.10) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

