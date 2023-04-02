Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,216 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

