Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 368 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $688.81 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

