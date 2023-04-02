Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

